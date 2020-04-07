BETHANY, CT (WFSB) - DNA evidence and crash scene debris were used to link a Prospect man to a deadly pedestrian collision in Bethany.
According to state police, 26-year-old Michael Rodriguez was arrested in connection with the death of 26-year-old Tony Goncalves back in November.
The body of Goncalves was found in the right shoulder of Route 63 around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.
According to an affidavit, Rodriguez showed up to the state police Troop I barracks that same night and said he believed he hit a deer on his way back from a brewery in Derby.
In the meantime, evidence was gathered at the scene, including vehicle parts and DNA.
The medical examiner determined a few days later that the victim's injuries were consistent with that of a motor vehicle strike.
State police concluded in January when they got the DNA results that it was Rodriguez's vehicle that struck Goncalves.
Troopers arrested Rodriguez on Monday and charged him with evading responsibility in a motor vehicle collision resulting in death.
Rodriguez is due in New Haven Court on June 1.
