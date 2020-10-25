PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) - Celebrating Halloween during a pandemic has its challenges, but some people are finding creative ways for kids to try to trick-or-treat safely.
It's a bird. It's a plane.
No, it's Dorkizoid, a robot created by Bob Crighton, a retired autobody worker who lives in Prospect.
He wanted to find a way to hand out candy to kids while maintaining social distancing and hopes this tin man treat giver will provide some mechanical merriment.
"I saw on television a couple of different people with clever ways to get it to the kids, safe distancing, and I remembered I had this cardboard barrel up in the attic and I thought I could wrap that in aluminum foil and make a robot. Then, it just grew and grew and grew, and I had a lot of fun making it. It was a lot of fun," Crighton tells us.
Dorkizoid has a plastic Cheetos jar for a head, twinkling orange and yellow lights for his eyes and mouth, coffee cans for feet, and a turkey roaster pan hanging on a chain as his candy server.
He’s kind of low tech, but high fun.
Just ask Bob’s 9-year-old neighbor, Lilly.
She thinks the kids will love him.
"I think they are going to like it too, because it's just really cool and it's not creepy, and they’ll be able to see it more. Its just going to be walking up the driveway and they’ll be able to just see it and like it, and look at the glowing eyes and stuff," Prospect resident Lilly Degennaro explained.
He attached a drain pipe to the back of Dorkizoid so he can maintain distance while pushing him back and forth on a dolly.
"So I’ll be in the garage. I’m going to probably make a yellow line for the kids to stop at that point and I’ll push the robot out to them. If there is four kids, I’ll put four candy bars in. If there’s six kids, six candy bars, and hopefully they can just turn around and walk out the other side of the driveway, and everybody’s safe," continued Crighton.
If you’re wondering how Dorkizoid got his name...
"My wife usually calls me Dorkizoid, so this is perfect," says Crighton.
Bob says he just loves seeing the kids all dressed up in their costumes and he didn't want them to miss out on the fun.
"It's just so sad that we have to worry about this with the kids, but we have to be safe and get through this mess together," added Crighton.
Bob says he is hopeful coronavirus won’t be an issue by next Halloween, but he says he might still bring Dorkizoid out next year if he’s popular with the kids.
He’s just got to figure out how to get him to fit up in the attic.
