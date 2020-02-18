PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) -- Prospect police seized marijuana, heroin and $19,000 in cash during a traffic stop on Monday.
According to police, a car was stopped for a violation on Route 69 in the area of Scott Road.
The driver was reportedly in possession of marijuana, heroin and the cash, along with several items to package illegal narcotics.
Officers arrested the driver, who has not yet been identified.
