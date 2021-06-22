PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut became the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana.
Though historic for the state, the Town of Prospect does not want to see recreational pot stores within its town limits.
Now that Gov. Ned Lamont signed the bill, it will be legal for adults 21 and older to possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana on July 1.
It’s likely going to take at least a year before a recreational pot industry is up and running in Connecticut.
However, Prospect is passing on cannabis establishments in town.
“I’ve been a first responder in Prospect for about 57 years and I’m just afraid it’s going to lead to DWI driving for younger folks or even adults who are smoking and think they can go driving,” said Mayor Robert Chatfield, a Republican.
The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing last week to discuss prohibiting cannabis establishments.
“I don’t want to see it here,” said Sean Duffany, Prospect Planning and Zoning Commission. “It’s a gateway to a Pandora’s box that I don’t want to see open in this town.
The commission ended up voting unanimously in favor of banning recreational cannabis establishments from opening in town. That includes dispensaries, producers, and retailers.
Chatfield supported the ban.
“I’m strictly watching out for the next generation,” he said. “And I don’t want people getting hurt. Or killed.”
Members of the commission said the prohibition applies to recreational pot, not medicinal marijuana.
“All the concerns are valid,” said Ryan Russell, Prospect Planning and Zoning Commission. “But I think those things from a medical and scientific perspective really need to be separated from what we’re discussing here with the recreational aspects.”
However, supporters of the state’s new recreational marijuana bill said the legislation is equitable and overdue.
If Prospect’s Planning and Zoning Commission were to make any changes, another public hearing would take place.
