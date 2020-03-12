MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Protein Sciences in Meriden is one of the few companies in the country working on a vaccine for the coronavirus.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz toured the vaccine maker on Thursday.
"This is a building that's devoted to protecting people's lives through safe vaccines," Lamont said.
Lamont said Protein Sciences is part of the healthcare life sciences, biosciences ecosystem.
"If we can't get this COVID-19 thing right, nobody can," he said.
He did note that it would take some time before a vaccine would be ready.
Experts have estimated between a year and a year and a half.
Protein Sciences has been on the front lines of vaccines related to SARS and the flu.
"That's why the federal government granted them as well as a couple of others to take the lead for developing a COVID-19 vaccine," Lamont said.
Four cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Connecticut as of Thursday morning. Experts expect many other cases to pop up.
The World Health Organization classified the virus as a pandemic on Wednesday.
