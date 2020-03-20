WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A protest against the findings of a deadly police shooting is expected on Saturday.
The founder of the Self-Defense Brigade, Cornell Lewis, said they are upset the State’s Attorney findings surrounding the death of 18-year-old Anthony Vega Cruz were released during the coronavirus pandemic.
State's attorney: Deadly officer-involved shooting in Wethersfield was justified
Lewis says the protest will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in front of the Wethersfield Police Department.
On Wednesday, the State’s Attorney ruled the "deadly force" was justified.
Vega-Cruz was shot and killed in April during a traffic stop on the Silas Deane Highway.
He was initially pulled over for a motor vehicle violation, but took off, coming inches away from hitting Wethersfield officer Layau Eulizier.
Eulizier, believing his own life was in danger, fired his gun as Vega-Cruz was about to run him over, the report detailed.
The report said Eulizier's deadly force was needed to defend himself and others from the use or imminent use of deadly physical force.
Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran previously released a statement saying “I feel bad for the family and friends affected by this tragic incident, but I have always believed this was the correct result. I hope our community can now move forward together."
(2) comments
I thought there weren’t suppose to be gatherings of more than 10 people. The protected class San do whatever they want.
Seriously? Is anyone responsible for their criminal acts.
Have a nice big protest, bring as many people as possible...karma will get you
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.