This still image from police dash camera video released Friday, May 3, 2019, by the Hartford State's Attorney shows Police Officer Layau Eulizier pointing his weapon at a car being driven at him by Anthony Jose Vega Cruz during an attempted traffic stop April 20 in Wethersfield, Conn. Eulizier shot through the windshield, striking Vega Cruz, of Wethersfield, who died two days later at a hospital.

 (Hartford State's Attorney via AP)

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A protest against the findings of a deadly police shooting is expected on Saturday.

The founder of the Self-Defense Brigade, Cornell Lewis, said they are upset the State’s Attorney findings surrounding the death of 18-year-old Anthony Vega Cruz were released during the coronavirus pandemic.

State's attorney: Deadly officer-involved shooting in Wethersfield was justified

Lewis says the protest will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in front of the Wethersfield Police Department.

On Wednesday, the State’s Attorney ruled the "deadly force" was justified.

Vega-Cruz was shot and killed in April during a traffic stop on the Silas Deane Highway.

He was initially pulled over for a motor vehicle violation, but took off, coming inches away from hitting Wethersfield officer Layau Eulizier.

Eulizier, believing his own life was in danger, fired his gun as Vega-Cruz was about to run him over, the report detailed.

The report said Eulizier's deadly force was needed to defend himself and others from the use or imminent use of deadly physical force.

Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran previously released a statement saying “I feel bad for the family and friends affected by this tragic incident, but I have always believed this was the correct result. I hope our community can now move forward together."

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

