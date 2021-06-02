HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Several groups rallied in front of the Hamden Police Department on Wednesday against a potential hire.

Dozens were protesting the possibility of the hiring of a Bridgeport police officer who shot and killed a teen four years ago.

Bridgeport Officer James Boulay shot and killed 15-year-old Jayson Negron in 2017.

People from BLM New Haven, Hamden Action Now, Justice for Jayson, and several other groups were part of the rally. Their message is that they don’t want Boulay in Hamden.

They say they got word from a source that Boulay was a candidate for hire, but is no longer on the list.

According to Police Commission minutes, the department is currently in the process of hiring two officers, but the agenda did not list the names of the candidates.

Officer involved in shooting death of teen won't face charges The state's attorney's office in Waterbury released a report on Friday about the deadly shooting of a teenager by a Bridgeport police officer.

The Waterbury State’s Attorney’s Office found Boulay to be justified in the 2017 shooting. Negron’s family filed a lawsuit against Boulay in 2020.

Channel 3 reached out to Hamden Police to confirm that Boulay was a potential candidate and are awaiting a response.