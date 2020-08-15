WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury motel remains at the center of disturbing allegations.
For the second day in a row, protesters gathered to call for the place to close.
Unlike Friday night, the crowd is smaller, yet the fury still remains. They claim a laundry list of criminal activity happens inside the Waterbury Big Apple Motel, including a sexual assault allegation.
The motel says the alleged incident never happened on its property.
It’s a message gaining momentum.
“I’m out here because justice needs to be served,” said Hennessy Malave of Waterbury.
“And to get the Big Apple Motel shut down,” said Waterbury resident Ariana Schofield.
This heated sentiment follows unsettling allegations involving a once-missing 19-year-old woman.
The woman’s family and friends claim she was kidnapped and repeatedly sexually assaulted for days at this motel before being reunited with her family.
During the search, the motel told Eyewitness News exclusively it helped the alleged victim’s mother by pouring through camera surveillance and posting the woman’s picture in the lobby.
“We understood her pain. We empathized with her and we spent a good two hours going through everything,” Ahmed said.
Friday night, police say a crowd blocked the streets while some vandalized the inside and outside of the motel, claiming it knew the woman was held captive.
A police line protected the building.
As crews clean up the damage, the motel believes the outrage of what allegedly happened is justifiable, but misdirected.
Police are investigating those allegations.
“This property isn’t attached to that. Nothing ever happened at this property,” Ahmed said.
Waterbury police say it’s received more than 700 calls to date since 2015 at the motel which includes criminal complaints, medical help, false alarms and accidents.
The motel says it’s taken steps to enforce strict policies and believes its name will be cleared, saying those disturbing allegations never happened there.
