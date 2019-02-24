Community members in Hartford protested the city’s handling of a sexual harassment complaint by a female police officer on Sunday.
Officer Kelly Baerga is the department’s liaison to the LGBTQ community. A memo obtained by Channel 3 detailed Officer Baerga’s actions to inform the city’s human resources director about the alleged actions of a police sergeant.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the kind of conduct described in Officer Baerga’s memo is serious and totally unacceptable.
Hartford Police Chief David Rosado responded to the incident in a statement on Sunday,
“We welcome a dialogue because I feel a personal responsibility to create a culture of inclusivity in the Hartford Police Department, and that work is ongoing.”
Hartford resident Kamora Herrington organized the event and said she feels things are being swept under the rug as business as usual.
“It is disgusting that this is happening in my city that police officers are sexually harassing other police officer,” Herrington said.
