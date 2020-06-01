SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A single Facebook post led to a rally with more than 100 people in Southington on Monday.
In the small-town square, a crowd as big as the grassy plot gathered to air their grievances, standing in solidarity with protests happening across the nation.
“I’ve been called all types of racial slurs, so for them to sit there and say racism doesn’t happen in this town, it’s a lie,” said Shamel Scaime.
People marched around Southington’s town square, down Main Street, and up Cedar Street, carrying signs condemning systemic racism. They also stopped to have a moment of silence for George Floyd.
Many shed tears, some shared frustrations, but a lot of the protesters said they’re just happen to see a large crowd and they’re trying to send a clear message.
“We’ve been going through generations of hurting, killing. I just want all the racism to stop and for us to love each other,” said Joseph Goding, protest organizer.
At one point in the night, Deputy Police Chief William Palmieri took a lap with the crowd after demonstrators asked police to walk with them.
“I’m white. I have to use that to help someone. It’s not fair that I can do this and not be scared,” said Caitlin Gelfand.
The protest remained peaceful throughout the entirety of the rally.
