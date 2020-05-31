NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - For the second day in a row, demonstrators stormed highways and interstates around the state.
It’s been nearly a week since protests erupted after George Floyd died when a Minneapolis officer pinned him on the ground with his knee.
The city of New Haven reports over 1,000 people showed up.
You could not miss it, the voices of those demanding for justice rang throughout New Haven.
In the streets and on the steps of the New Haven Police Department, anguish cried for justice echoed throughout the Elm City.
“Just tired of black people being killed for no reason,” said Dejavon Amos.
For the third day in a row in Connecticut, protesters marched the streets in the name of George Floyd.
“First thing I thought, that could’ve been my father,” said Gloria Quiles.
For them, Floyd’s death captured on video heightened the racial injustice seen in America.
Even drivers on Route 34 heard the calls for the end of police brutality.
They sat in gridlock traffic as protesters marched on the ramp while state police watched nearby.
“We asked the police to let us know that black lives matter.”
During the standstill, they asked to be seen, heard, and understood.
What made them get off the highway is when a white trooper threw his fist in the air.
The roadblock ended with a fist bump, but it seems a conversation started.
Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement on the protests:
Today New Haven has experienced more than a thousand protesters deeply frustrated by the killing of George Floyd and police brutality. People are understandably angry and want action. I do, too. Currently, protesters are outside of the Police Department and on Route 34. I’m glad to share that so far, the protest has been mostly peaceful, and the New Haven Police Department has shown great restraint. I stand with the residents of New Haven and the New Haven Police to speak out against police brutality. What happened to George Floyd and what has happened to many others must stop. Chief Reyes and I have been abundantly clear about our expectations, that our officers work with compassion, that our officers don’t over-police our neighborhoods, that our officers embody the spirit of real community policing. We’ve also been clear that if there is any complaint of misconduct, we will investigate and hold any officers accountable. I also stand ready to talk collaboratively with the protesters and the community at large to better understand, to listen and to begin to address racism. I hope you stand ready, too. But we must have these conversations respectfully, collaboratively, and peacefully. Otherwise we can’t be successful. I urge New Haven residents with all my heart to be open to these conversations and to protest but do it peacefully. We will get through this very challenging time.
(1) comment
...because nothing furthers the BLM cause quite like stopping traffic of innocent drivers who happen to be in the area....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.