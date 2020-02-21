WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Dozens of people showed up to protest the deadly shooting of a teen shot and killed by a state trooper in West Haven.
On Friday at 4:30 p.m., a rally is being held in West Haven for Mubarak Soulemane.
The 19-year-old was killed last month after state police said he carjacked a person and led officers and state troopers on a chase that started in Norwalk and ended in West Haven.
State police said Trooper Brian North opened fire because Soulemane flashed a knife.
RELATED: State police release video of officer-involved shooting
Soulemane’s family is demanding North be fired for his actions.
Soulemane’es death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical examiner.
RELATED: Family of officer-involved shooting victim speaks out
Protestors said a short vigil will be held off of Exit 43 on 1st Avenue, which was where Soulemane was killed, then the protestors are expected to walk to the West Haven Police Department.
Speakers and a rally concerning police brutality are expected to take place at the West Haven Police Department.
It should be noted that West Haven Police officers were not involved in the shooting.
(1) comment
Police brutality? I think stealing someone's car at knife point is pretty brutal. This family owes the state of CT an apology. They should be ashamed of how their family member behaved, showing total disregard for human life by driving like he did.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.