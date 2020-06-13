BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Protests and marches continue in our state this weekend.
More than a handful are taking place today.
One of those rallies was organized after two alleged incidents in Bloomfield.
That rally starts at 11.
It was planned after two incidents in town.
Earlier this week, town officials condemned the harassment seen in town lately.
The first incident happened last Thursday, June 4.
A black 8-year-old and his mom were shopping for bikes at the Silas Deane Pawn Shop in the afternoon.
A white man from Granby harassed them by chanting expletives and racial slurs.
The pair left for their safety.
Four days later, on Monday, June 8, a young black man was walking in his neighborhood.
A white man pulled up and drove alongside him.
The driver told the man he was neighborhood watch, asked him what he was doing there, and for his license.
At that moment, the driver brandished a gun.
Bloomfield’s mayor addressed the incidents during a video chat.
"Bloomfield, we are better than this. We are an amazing town with amazing people, very diverse and very welcoming. We continue to fight to make sure Bloomfield is the best town in the state of Connecticut," Bloomfield Mayor Suzette Debeatham-Brown stated.
Police are investigating the separate incidents.
The police chief and mayor say they will not tolerate that kind of behavior.
Other protests are planned for today, including one in Waterford starting at noon.
Protestors will meet on Boston Post Road and march to the town hall.
At the same time in Hartford, demonstrators are gathering at at Bushnell Park like they have for the past couple of weeks.
In East Hampton, there’s a peaceful protest and march starting at noon at the Stop and Shop in town.
Certain roads will be closed so the police chief encourages people to plan accordingly.
He also said people have the right to protest and be heard.
In West Hartford, organizers planned a different approach to the conversation.
They invite the community at noon to make signs and have a discussion at Elizabeth Park.
Then, at 3:30, they will march.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.