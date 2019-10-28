HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Hamden police officer charged with shooting at an unarmed couple in New Haven faced a judge on Monday.
State police charged officer Devin Eaton with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment after they said he fired 13 shots at the couple.
His case was continued to Nov. 5.
Eaton's attorney said he did not have all the discovery materials yet, so he could not comment on the case.
The report from the state's attorney's office can be read here.
Eaton's arrest warrant can be found here.
Body cam and surveillance video showed the 29-year-old officer’s encounter with driver, Paul Witherspoon and the passenger, his girlfriend Stephanie Washington.
The April incident began when Eaton believed the car was involved in an attempted armed robbery that happened in Hamden. Eaton crossed into New Haven and fired the shots at the couple while they were in the car.
Eaton got eight shots off before Yale Officer Terrance Pollock, who also responded, fired his weapon.
In the New Haven state's attorney’s report, Eaton told investigators he believed Witherspoon had a gun.
The report, however, raised questions in its findings by asking if an argument can be made that the first shot was reasonable if it was believed Witherspoon had a gun. However, it said it was not reasonable to continue shooting when he retreated, never returned fire and moved toward the passenger side while Eaton continued to shoot knowing someone was sitting there.
Washington was struck, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.
As for Yale Officer Pollock, the report cleared him and claimed his use of force was justified. From his perspective, he said he believed Eaton and Washington were exchanging gunfire. During the incident, one of Eaton’s bullets grazed Pollock.
Throughout the state’s investigation, Eaton remained on administrative leave. Once arrested and charged, Eaton was removed from the payroll, Hamden police said.
Acting Chief of Police John Cappiello is expected to give a recommendation to the police commission to decide Easton’s fate, whether it comes as discipline, or firing.
Channel 3 spoke with Eaton’s defense lawyer who said these actions send an alarming message, that officers need to be 100 percent right 100 percent of the time or risk facing charges.
“Police officers have to make split second decisions based on information known to them at that time and this was a 6-month investigation and our courts have said police officers should not be judged with 20/20 hindsight and I think that’s what happens in cases like this," said Greg Cerritelli, defense attorney.
The incident sparked racial profiling protests around the state last spring.
Another protest is expected on Monday evening in New Haven, calling for Eaton and Pollock to be fired.
