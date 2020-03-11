CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A major announcement that rocked the high school sports world will be the subject of a protest on Wednesday.
A large turnout is expected at the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference headquarters in Cheshire.
The CIAC announced on Tuesday that winter sports tournaments were canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
“After much consideration and consultation, the CIAC has made the difficult decision to cancel all remaining CIAC winter tournament games," said Glenn Lungarini, CIAC.
The decision impacted boys and girls basketball, ice hockey, swimming and diving.
A petition circulated a short time afterward in hopes of convincing the CIAC to continue the tournaments. It garnered nearly 80,000 signatures in less than a day.
CIAC leaders said their decision was based on two big factors. First, venues that had committed to hosting neutral site games were no longer available. Second, some schools that would have participated pulled out and forfeited.
“The CIAC understands and appreciates the disappointment that athletes, parents, coaches and admins may feel," Lungarini said.
News of the cancellations quickly spread and generated mixed reactions.
A former Fairfield Prep hockey goalie, Jake Walker, started the online petition to demand that the CIAC reconsider. He urged tournaments without spectators.
“I think all schools might be able to come to a consensus with having no fans, especially with a petition like this," Walker said.
The protest planned for Wednesday is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
Cancel events to avoid large gatherings and reduce chance of spreading infection... annoyed people decide to congregate and express their opinions creating a new breeding ground for potential infections XD brilliant.
