WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Protestors are still calling for answers regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened more than a week ago in Wethersfield.
The incident happened on the Silas Deane Highway last Saturday.
Police said they tried to pull the car 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz was driving over because the plates didn't match the car.
They thought the vehicle may have been stolen.
During this, police said Cruz hit one of the police cruisers with his car and then drove at the officer.
That's when the officer started firing his weapon.
Cruz died days later at the hospital.
Police said Wethersfield Officer Layau Eulizier fired his weapon.
Officer Peter Salvatore was also on the scene, but did not fire his weapon, police revealed.
Both have been placed on leave.
Last week, protesters shut down a major road in Wethersfield during a planned demonstration.
With voices raised, more than 100 people demanded discipline for the officers involved.
"I want them to get fired," said Stephanie Santiago, who was in the car with Cruz during the incident.
She said she’s demanding more information as to why officers didn't use another tactic.
On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., the group "Moral Monday CT" will be calling for justice outside of Wethersfield Town Hall.
