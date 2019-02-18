HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rally is planned to protest the president's national emergency declaration.
Organizers said protesters will gather at the state Capitol building in Hartford for a "President's Day Protest to fight [President] Trump's Fake Crisis and Racist Deportation Forces."
Activists will reportedly demand that Congress immediately take action to overrule Trump's declaration and also do something about what they call humanitarian abuses by Immigration Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The protest is scheduled to begin at noon.
Trump declared a national emergency on Friday to fulfill a campaign promise to build a security wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
He approved a spending bill that didn't include it in order to avoid another government shutdown.
As a result, he said he'd use executive action to siphon billions of dollars from federal military construction and counter drug efforts to fund the wall.
He said the wall was necessary to stop a humanitarian crisis of drugs and human trafficking.
The declaration is expected to face a lot of legal challenges.
