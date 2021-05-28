WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation continues with no arrests made yet in Windsor where eight ropes tied like nooses have been found at an Amazon construction site.
The Greater Hartford NAACP and other community leaders have been calling on authorities to do more in their investigation.
Amazon has condemned the incidents, and they teamed up with the site’s developer RC Anderson to offer a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The site on Kennedy Road was temporarily shut down last week so security could be enhanced at the site.
It was then shut down again on Wednesday after the eighth noose was found.
To date, Windsor police over 100 employees of the construction site have been interviewed, as the FBI's Civil Rights Division and state police continue their investigation.
Also, Windsor police said the construction company RC Anderson began hiring several private duty Windsor police officers on April 30. Officers are on site while construction is happening, and during non-work hours.
Police also said Amazon has additional private security on-site to assist with overall site security.
The state Black and Puerto Rican Caucus is now calling for the removal of RC Anderson.
"It is quite disturbing that after the site was temporarily closed to install security measures after a seventh noose was found, that an eighth noose was found less than a day after the site reopened," BPRC Chairman and State Representative Geraldo Reyes (D-Waterbury) said. "It seems to me, at this point, the focus should be on the developer. Since the perpetrator or perpetrators cannot be found, the developer should be held responsible for the actions carried out on their active construction site, and ultimately, replaced."
A demonstration at the site is planned for Friday at 5:30 p.m.
(2) comments
YEAH that will fix it
Correct, pgmr. It's much more effective to demonstrate anonymously online as your elaborate posts illustrate. Keep up the good work.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.