HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A protest took place at the Hartford Police Department on Tuesday in response to an arrest that occurred on Monday.
The arrest came after police stopped a care that was connected to a shooting in New Britain.
Police are defending the actions that took place after a video of the arrest went viral, but protesters are calling for change.
Protesters say the officers involved in the traffic stop and arrest could have done more to keep the situation calm, but police say they were worried once they learned the car was connected to a shooting.
“I think that situation started escalating based on what these officers were facing,” said Chief Jason Thody, Hartford Police Department.
The Hartford Police Department launched a use of force investigation into this traffic stop which occurred on Blue Hill Avenue.
RELATED: Activists question use of force after woman's arrest in Hartford goes viral
The stop resulted in the car’s driver being arrested. Police say officers on the scene tried to stop the car because it is connected to a shooting that took place on Friday in New Britain.
Cell phone video of the arrest has gone viral. Several witnesses said police were too aggressive.
The woman being arrested, who has not been identified at this time, was heard saying, ‘I can’t breathe.”
Chief Thody said police were already on heightened alert because of the shooting investigation.
“Those are all very serious triggers for a police officer to see,” Chief Thody said.
Police also say the woman raised tensions when she tried to drive away from the scene.
The Hartford Police Union quickly came to the defense of its members.
“Let the officers do what they have to do. At the end of the day, if a mistake it made, it’ll be corrected,” said Officer Anthony Rinaldi, President of the Hartford Police Union.
Some organizers of the Black Lives Matter protests say the officers should have done more to de-escalate the situation.
“They had all of her pertinent information, they knew where she lives, they knew the car,” said Bishop John Selders, Moral Mondays.
Hartford Bishop John Selders wasn’t ready to call for officers to be fired, but he does want to see training that discourages incidents like this.
“That’s not the kind of law enforcement I want in the community that I live in,” Selders said.
The protested is planned for 4 p.m. outside the Hartford Police Department headquarters.
Chief Thody said the use of force investigation should take a few weeks. Earlier this year, he changed the process to make sure the department's trainer on use of force reviews all incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.