BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Protesters have blocked both the northbound and southbound sides of Route 8 in Bridgeport Saturday afternoon, police say.
Route 8 Northbound between Exits 2 and 4 and Southbound between Exits 3 and 2 are closed, the state Department of Transportation.
It is unknown when the area will reopen.
Protests have been held across the state Saturday after the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
