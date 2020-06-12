WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – There are growing calls for a state lawmaker to resign.
This comes after Representative Craig Fishbein shared what many are calling a racist tweet.
A protest is taking place outside Wallingford Town Hall on Friday.
Protesters want Fishbein to step down from his role as a state representative for the 90th District.
He represents constituents from Wallingford and Cheshire. They’ve been using #ResignFishbein.
Fishbein retweeted a meme of Joe Biden, which says, “If you aren’t setting fire to buildings, then you ain’t black.”
Many are calling the twee offensive, racist, and completely unacceptable from an elected official. Fishbein also service as vice chair of the Connecticut General Assembly Conservative Caucus.
An online petition calling for his resignation has more than 5,100 signatures.
Organizers at the rally have been circulating a physical petition. They say the tweet is unacceptable, particularly in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.
This isn’t the first time Fishbein has come under fire for controversial comments. In 2016, the representative sparked outrage after saying a Nazi display in Wallingford may have been photoshopped.
Fishbein issued an apology for the most recent issue saying, “I shared the meme without comment in a subtle attempt to point out a double standard regarding political speech. Without explanation, there was no context. I was wrong. The meme was offensive, period.
The tweet has been removed from Fishbein’s Twitter page.
The protest is expected to continue until 7 p.m.
