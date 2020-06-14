BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - On the eve of it being three weeks since George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, protesters are demanding sweeping changes for police departments.
Sunday night in Bridgeport, demonstrators set up an encampment in front of the police department.
You will find signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Nearby, you can’t miss the tents where people plan to camp until their demands are met.
As the sun sets, demonstrators prepare for a second night at the police department.
There is no marching, no chanting.
Instead, protesters say they are occupying 300 Congress Street.
They say they won’t move until the city council concedes to their demands of defunding the police, firing the police chief and removing officers who have used excessive force.
For Jazmarie Melendez, the fight is personal. Her brother, Jayson Negron, died from a 2017 deadly police shooting in the city.
She believes George Floyd’s death jolted America’s cautiousness.
“That was a spark in so many people. I think people witnessing blatant murder from beginning to end on video when there was nothing in the world you could say to justify those actions did something in every single person to say, ‘I can no longer stay behind.’”
The demonstrators say they aren’t leaving until police reform is on the table.
