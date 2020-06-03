TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Across Connecticut, communities continue to come together when it comes to showing that Black lives matter.
At every protest and demonstration, those in attendance are sending a message that when it comes to racism, they won’t remain silent.
“Enough is enough. We need for folks to understand that we’re human,” said Angaza Mwabo, Torrington protest organizer.
Unlike other communities across the country, protesters and Torrington police are on the same page when it comes to fighting for change.
“We need to change the way our recruits in the academy train. We need to deal with more diversity training. It’s absolutely horrific when you see people treating other people differently because of who they are and because of their ethnicity,” said Chief William Baldwin, Torrington Police Department.
It’s that kind of attitude that has protesters across the state feeling optimistic in the fight against racism.
“Honestly, I was afraid because this is a predominantly white area, but to see so many people that are white and supporting us, I really do love it and I really do appreciate it because we’re not alone,” said Jasmine Gargrove of Torrington.
Connecticut residents are turning words into actions and turning their actions into habits.
