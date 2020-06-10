HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Protesters are gathering outside Hartford City Hall on Wednesday, calling for the Common Council to defund the city’s police department.
This is taking place as the council is preparing to vote on its budget.
Councilors are debating the budget, hoping to reach an agreement before the vote that is taking place on Wednesday night.
Some councilors agree with the protesters and want to put something into motion.
The protesters have been outside city hall since noon, alternating between speeches, chants, and just dancing to music.
But what does this mean for the police department? That can change depending on different viewpoints.
Councilor Josh Mitchtom, of the Working Families Party, wants to take 25 percent of the proposed police budget and put that back into other community services. He says the department has too many officers already.
"Those are all things that can be done by our city's other departments that are starved for money," Mitchtom said.
Some of the protesters want things to go deeper. They want to take all of the city’s $45 million police budget and reinvest into other parts of the budget.
One organizer says he still sees a need for good police, but the basic idea is to completely start over on the concept of public safety.
“Completely cut it. If your job is to protect and serve and you are not living up to those expectations, that needs to be scrapped,” said Tre Brown, an organizer.
Organizer Tre Brown grew up in Hartford. he says eliminating the police budget frees up funding for other needs. It also creates the chance to re-imagine the role of police going forward.
It's similar to what happened in Camden, New Jersey. The city disbanded its own department seven years ago, given authority to the Camden County Police. Crime has dropped 42 percent during that time.
The police union disagrees, raising concerns about as rise in crime.
The police union released a statement saying, "Residents and business owners need to know that slashing the Department's budget or downsizing the number of officers will have an adverse effect on how we respond when the police are needed. This is a time where community leaders need to step and and now allow elected officials to cave to political whims."
Mayor Luke Bronin also disagrees. He says a sudden cut would hurt reforms to the police department and the issue should be about getting more funding for communities in need.
“They want to see community service officers, they want to see walk beats, they want officers out of their car, not just responding from call to call,” Bronin said.
Bronin did proposed a 1.5 percent cut to police in his budget.
The council is scheduled to continue negotiating until at least 5 p.m. Once they are done, they will vote on a budget.
