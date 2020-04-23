NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Protesters and family members of inmates held a protest outside of an all women's prison in East Lyme.
They demanded that Gov. Ned Lamont release the inmates of the York Correctional Institution in Niantic to protect them from the coronavirus.
The rally happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Currently, the state's plan is if an inmate tests positive at York Correctional, she will remain there.
Some worry that the plan puts others at risk.
The protest comes after several similar ones happened at prisons in the state last week.
As of Thursday morning, 321 inmates and 244 guards across the state tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Correction. One inmate has died.
So far, no inmates at York Correctional have tested positive.
