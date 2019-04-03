NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Child care providers protested what they're calling a "payment crisis."
Organizers gathered at the Department of Social Services Building on James Street in New Haven Wednesday morning.
They said they're waiting for money to come through after issues with new software to help manage Care 4 Kids payments.
The United Way processes paychecks and applications for the families and daycare providers.
Under a contract with the state, the United Way of Connecticut processes payments for the Cares 4 Kids program.
A glitch in a software update has delayed their paychecks for months.
Jeannine Lewis has been a daycare provider in New Haven for 17 years.
She’s part of the state’s Care 4 Kids program.
“Between six and 12 children a day I take care of,” Lewis said.
However, she’s on the brink of shutting down her business.
“I’m watching families lose their jobs and I just can’t take it. I can’t see it anymore. We haven’t gotten paid for some of these families for four months at a time,” Lewis said.
She joined other parents and providers on Wednesday to protest.
“It’s 9 months in, I’ll get one lump sum for 9 months pay. Its fine when you get it, but I went 9 months struggling and waiting for it,” said Delisa Tolson, of the Advance Child Care Center.
In a statement United Way Care 4 Kids said “Recently, a backlog in processing for Care 4 Kids applications and renewals has occurred due to transition to a new eligibility it platform and a large increase in the number of renewals received. We understand the urgency of resolving the Care 4 Kids backlog, and we continue to collaborate with OEC, the Department of Social Services and Deloitte to implement strategies which have already significantly reduced the backlog.”
However, for some families, it’s not enough.
“What’s going to happen to the interest that was incurred for their mortgage payments, the interest that was incurred for their car payments, the people who are on the brink of shutting down,” said Ava Bermudez Zimmerman, childcare director for CSEA-SEIU.
The union for the childcare providers did file a lawsuit on Wednesday.
They argue United Way of Connecticut is in breach of contract with the state for the delayed paychecks.
What makes them think it's a computer issue? The real answer is it's the corrupt state politicians taking money from every place they can. You should be protesting against the Governor for this one.
