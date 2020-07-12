WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Sunday night in West Haven, demonstrators took to the streets.
While they’re protesting a deadly police shooting in the city, they’re also demanding justice after a rally last weekend.
Cell phone video shows what appears to be someone driving through the protesters.
Protesters returned again to the West Haven Police Department after a week filled of tension between demonstrators and officers. Undeterred, they say they’re fighting for reform.
“I feel like in this community, especially after an incident like Sunday, there should be more people speaking out,” Kara Walker said.
Eyewitness video shows someone appearing to drive into a crowd of protesters last weekend.
People gathered to demand justice for Mubarak Soulemane, who died in a police shooting earlier this year in the city.
West Haven police said incidents did happen between drivers and protesters.
Meanwhile, another cellphone recording shows what occurred at Main Street and Kelsey Avenue, when tension rose between police and demonstrators.
Police say officers arrested three people.
Walker doesn’t want to lose the message of what she’s fighting for.
“We are fighting for human rights. This is not a political issue,”
Like before, they marched again to the police station but only a smaller crowd.
There they called for re-training and defunding of the department.
Activists are calling for the police to drop charges against the protesters.
West Haven police said it would not comment further on last Sunday, citing its ongoing investigation.
