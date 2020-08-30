HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The calls for criminal justice reform are being reignited.
Activists gathered at the state capitol demanding better conditions for inmates.
At the heart of their calls, they say it centers on one thing: humanity.
Black Lives Matter 860 is spearheading this charge.
A co-founder says they’re tackling criminal justice reform and what they call a public health issue.
Back in April, a caravan of demonstrators stood in front of the Governor’s residence to ask for “compassionate release.”
Such action would include releasing inmates awaiting trial and low-risk inmates amid coronavirus concerns.
An activist says he believes the criminal justice system is failing because he’s concerned about the recidivism rate.
“We want better conditions. We want better conditions in our prison system. We want our prisoners as new men and women; they need to be rehabilitated. Prison right now is all about containment,” said Michael Oretade.
While protests on the streets seem to have quieted, we’re learning there’s work happening behind the scenes.
We’ve been told activists are set to meet with Senator Chris Murphy to talk about several issues.
