HAMDEN (WFSB) - Hundreds of protesters closed the streets of Hamden as they marched to the steps of the police department in response to police shooting at an unarmed couple in New Haven.
The officers from 2 different departments involved are no on administrative leave.
Hundreds of people marched Friday demanding answers and demanding that the Hamden officer who opened fired is forced out of the job.
Video shows Hamden officer Devin Eaton firing several shots at the car matching the description of the one officers were looking for after the report of an armed robbery.
Those bullets injured 22-year-old Stephanie Washington, who is still recovering in the hospital.
"We need transparency and we need to know what is the status of the officers," Jackie Denvy of West Haven said Friday. "This could have been my child this could have been anyone’s child’s in New Haven. Everyone should be out here protesting. We need to be standing together."
Washington’s boyfriend, Paul Witherspoon, also 22, was in the car, but not injured.
State police expect to release details of the case, including body camera video, next week.
Protesters say they will be out on the streets every day until Hamden officer Eaton is fired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.