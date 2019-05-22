NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Protesters are expected at the United States Coast Guard Academy's 138th commencement ceremony in New London.
The reason is keynote speaker U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton.
The academy is expected to beef up the security for the visit on Wednesday. It has seen these types of protests before.
For the past three years, the keynote speakers have drawn protests.
Last year, Vice President Mike Pence gave the address.
President Donald Trump delivered the speech the year before that.
The 2019 class at the academy will hear a speech from Bolton, who was appointed to his position by Trump last April.
Bolton posted to Twitter ahead of Wednesday's ceremony.
Looking forward to watching the men and women of @USCGAcademy Class of 2019 graduate and be commissioned after four years of hard work. Glad to be the speaker at their commencement ceremony tomorrow.— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) May 21, 2019
Several groups asked the school to disinvite Bolton.
Those who oppose his policies and methods for dealing with conflicts with other countries are expected to gather outside the academy's campus.
The Veterans for Peace group said it will rally outside McKinley Park on Wednesday morning.
Protesters said Bolton is notorious for demanding military solutions to international disputes. They claim he's not only ruined talks with other countries but even stoked further conflict.
