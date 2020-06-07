HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Protesters have shut down part of Route 15 in Hamden Sunday evening, police said.
Police say they have blocked the northbound and southbound lanes between Exits 60 and 61.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene and will share updates as soon as they are available.
