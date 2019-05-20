HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Protesters are expected to pack a legislative council meeting in Hamden on Monday night.
They're continuing to demand justice and calling for the firing of a Hamden officer who was involved in an officer-involved shooting that took place in New Haven.
There is frustration from community members who feel more should have been done by now.
The incident happened more than a month ago.
Investigators said Hamden Officer Devin Eaton and Yale Officer Terrance Pollock fired their guns at a red Honda Civic.
They believed the vehicle was involved in an armed robbery that happened beforehand in Hamden.
The driver, Paul Witherspoon, was not hit. However, his passenger, Stephanie Washington, was. She has since been released from the hospital.
Body cam video of the incident was released by state police.
An attorney representing Eaton previously told Channel 3 that his client was focused on Witherspoon and thought he had a gun and was firing shots. He claimed Eaton didn't see the other officer until he took cover.
The investigation into what happened continues.
Protesters said they'll attend Monday night's council meeting and press it to authorize funds for a third party and independent investigation.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
