NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Child care providers plan to protest what they're calling a "payment crisis."
Organizers said they're gathering at the Department of Social Services Building on James Street in New Haven at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
They said they're waiting for money to come through after issues with new software to help manage Care 4 Kids payments.
The protesters claim the DSS is responsible for the computer issue.
They're expected to talk about how much the money shortage is affecting their day-to-day lives.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
What makes them think it's a computer issue? The real answer is it's the corrupt state politicians taking money from every place they can. You should be protesting against the Governor for this one.
