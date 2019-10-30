HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- For the second time in three days, protestors are demanding the two officers who fired their guns towards an unarmed couple back in the spring, be fired.
After rallying near the Yale campus on Monday, protestors went to the steps of Hamden Town Hall on Wednesday evening, calling on Hamden Officer Devin Eaton to be fired.
Last week, Eaton was charged with assault and reckless endangerment in connection to the April shooting on Argyle Street in New Haven.
Many of the protestors are part of the groups Hamden Action Now, Yale Students for Disarmament, and Black Lives Matter New Haven.
The morning of the shooting, Eaton, who crossed over into New Haven, was looking for a car believed to be involved in an attempted armed robbery.
The driver, Paul Witherspoon, told police he was just following commands to get out of the car when the bullets started flying.
He wasn’t shot but his passenger, and girlfriend, Stephanie Washington was. She spent a few days in the hospital, eventually recovering.
While Eaton told investigators he thought Witherspoon had a gun, it turned out he was unarmed.
Since the days after the shooting, the groups have been calling on Hamden to fire Eaton, and following his arrest last week that call only grew louder.
They said under the police contract, now that Eaton is on leave without pay, there should be a hearing within working 10 days. They say that time was up on Monday and they want the town to act.
“To the town of Hamden, I told you we would not go away. John Cappiello and members of the police commission, I know you’re out there watching us on TV right now, discharge Devin Eaton with employment from the Hamden Police Department now,” said Rhonda Caldwell, of Hamden Action Now.
Hamden’s acting police chief said he’s following the procedures as outlined in the collective bargaining agreement.
Once Hamden Police Department’s Ethics and Integrity Unit finishes its investigation, he’ll make a recommendation on Eaton’s future to the police commission.
Meanwhile, the protestors said they’ll keep speaking out until Eaton is fired, and they plan on being at the next police commission meeting in two weeks.
