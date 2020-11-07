HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After CBS News projected President-Elect Joe Biden to be the winner, a 'Count Every Vote' rally suddenly turned into a celebration in Hartford.
The crowd gathered at the state capitol across the way from President Donald Trump’s supporters.
Emotions ran high on both sides of the spectrum.
On one side, you had excitement from Biden supporters.
On the other, anger from Trump supporters.
Hartford Police, at one point, had to separate the two groups from each other.
Earlier, they stood on the opposite side of the street, but then some words or exchanges were made when the protestors and counter protestors clashed.
Besides the altercation, we heard people blasting music and cheering to ring in President-Elect Biden’s win.
During this backdrop, Trump followers said this election is not over, echoing the president’s claims that the election was stolen from him.
"The results of this election are ours. We have voted, and we have won," one protestor told us.
"How can Biden, overnight, come out with all these votes when Trump was leading? Then, all of a sudden, Biden has all these votes? No," stated one protestor.
Eyewitness News learned there is another 'Stop the Steal' protest scheduled in a bit at the state capitol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.