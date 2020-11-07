HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Voters from both parties headed to the state capitol to make their voices heard.
Supporters of President-Elect Joe Biden celebrated the historic win.
Meanwhile, President Trump supporters claim massive voter fraud stole the election away.
Our cameras captured some heated moments between the two groups.
On one side, you could see pure exhilaration surrounding the steps of the capitol.
Not far away, Trump supporters were clearly upset.
Tonight, people are calling for the two to come together to move the country forward.
"We won. We won," one supporter stated.
A 'Count the Vote Rally' turned into a celebration after CBS News projected Democratic challenger Joe Biden as America’s next president.
"The results of this election are ours. We have voted and we have won," Beverly Brakeman of UAW Region 9A said.
"We are at the beginning of an exciting new era when we are ending a dark dangerous times in this country," stated Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
The energy ricocheted across the nation as it witnessed the firsts of many.
Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris became the first woman of color, who identifies as being of black and Asian descent, to serve in the role.
Meanwhile, the incoming president will be the oldest to serve whose ran twice before for the oval office.
As their supporters celebrate, President Trump’s followers claimed the win is invalid during its 'Stop the Steal' protest, which was held side-by-side with the Biden celebration at the state capitol.
"I think the news that Biden is president is completely false," New Britain resident Kevin Evans says.
"The American people, how can we trust voting from now on when it is totally corrupt this time?" Glastonbury resident Kristina Thompson asked.
However, there’s no evidence showing signs of voting fraud and irregularities.
At one point, the two groups clashed in the streets after a heated exchange and police separated them.
What we saw today in Hartford was really a microcosm of what’s playing out across the country.
While emotions remained high at the state capitol, we also heard calls for people to remain calm and unite, especially as we try to navigate out of this pandemic.
