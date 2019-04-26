NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- More protests are planned following two police-involved shootings that happened last week, one in New Haven and another in Wethersfield.
The protestors are demanding change and justice for the victims, and call for transparency, accountability, and equality.
In New Haven on Friday, protestors will once again take their message to the streets, right to the home of the Yale president.
Since last week’s shooting, many protestors have been calling for Yale Officer Terrance Pollack and Hamden Officer Devin Eaton to be fired.
After authorities released body camera video of the shooting earlier this week, those calls from protestors have only grown louder.
State police say Eaton didn’t turn his body camera on until after he started shooting, and Pollack, who also fired his gun, didn’t turn his camera on at all.
The shooting happened early last Tuesday morning, when Hamden officers were looking for a car allegedly involved in an attempted armed robbery.
In the state police affidavit, Paul Witherspoon allegedly told investigators he didn’t know why police surrounded the red Honda civic he was driving, but he was told to get out with his hands up.
He says that’s what he was doing, when the bullets started flying.
He wasn’t hit, but his passenger and girlfriend, Stephanie Washington was. She was recently released from the hospital.
The couple was not armed.
A search warrant for the car involved was released on Thursday.
Both of the officers are on leave right now as the investigation continues.
Faith leaders have invited the mayors of Hamden and New Haven, along with the police chiefs to Sunday service this weekend to continue the conversation.
“We’re going to have transparency, community involvement. We also agreed on sitting down and coming together as a community with Yale and community leaders to develop a consensus for policies and procedures,” said Ala Ochumare, of Black Lives Matter New Haven.
The march in New Haven will happen at 4 p.m. on Friday.
