WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A protest is being held in Windsor on Wednesday afternoon amid a noose investigation.

An investigation has been ongoing after eight ropes tied like nooses were found at an Amazon construction site. It began at the end of April.

Local activists and leaders have been calling on authorities to do more, claiming they are dragging their feet.

Calls have also grown to remove the site’s contractor, RC Anderson.

Amazon has condemned the incidents, and they teamed up with RC Anderson to offer a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police are investigating the incidents as a hate crime.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The FBI has also gotten involved, and more than 100 employees have been interviewed.

Windsor police have also said RC Anderson began hiring several private duty Windsor police officers on April 30. Officers are on site while construction is happening, and during non-work hours.

Police also said Amazon has additional private security on-site to assist with overall site security.

The protest is slated for 5 p.m. at the site.