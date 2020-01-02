HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday morning, anti-toll protestors gathered at the capitol in an effort to send a message to lawmakers.
Members of the "No Tolls Connecticut" group planned to greet Gov. Ned Lamont following the holiday break, however he wasn’t there on Thursday.
Regardless, protestors say their fight against tolls now rolls into the new year.
"We have to stand up and say, ‘enough is enough.’ Connecticut needs to start getting its fiscal house in order before they come to us for another penny,” said Patrick Sasser, founder of No Tolls CT.
In a statement Thursday afternoon, Lamont’s Communication Director Max Reiss said “Governor Lamont and General Assembly Democrats have the only ideas on the table to get Connecticut’s economy moving again. A lack of transportation investment has been holding our state back for generations, a criticism of our business community, and that’s going to stop once the state makes the responsible decision to charge the heavy tractor trailers that do the most damage to our roads, to fix our roads. Further, the right investments will make the state a better steward of our environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality. What the governor and general assembly leaders have ruled out is an irresponsible raid on the state’s reserves, which are critical in the event of a recession. Any critic must provide an alternative that achieves the same goals: protecting the state’s ability to withstand a recession, protect our environment, and making the right investments in our future which will lead to economic growth.”
Lamont’s current transportation plan includes tolls on tractor trailers.
RELATED: Tolls not brought up in special session, will be discussed in January
Tolls are set to be discussed in a special session at some point this month.
