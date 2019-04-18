HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale police have named the officer who was involved in an officer-involved shooting in New Haven earlier this week.
Yale officer Terrance Pollock and Hamden officer Devin Eaton opened fire on a car Tuesday that they believed was involved in an armed robbery in Hamden.
The incident on Dixwell Avenue and Argyle Street in New Haven was caught on surveillance camera.
Police said the 22-year-old woman passenger who was shot, Stephanie Washington, continues to recover and is expected to survive.
Her boyfriend, Paul Witherspoon, was also in the car but was not hurt.
Police confirmed that no weapons were in the car.
The video, which was sent to Channel 3 by a viewer, shows Eaton firing several shots at the car.
Pollock was described by the university as a 16 year veteran of the department. Yale said he's on administrative leave.
He was also injured during the shooting. He was treated and released.
Eaton, who is also on administrative leave, has been an officer for nearly five years but has only been with Hamden police for roughly three years, his department said.
Protesters continue to to express their anger over the incident and rallied Wednesday night in the streets of New Haven.
Another protest was held on Thursday around 5 p.m. on Yale's campus.
Hundreds of people gathered at the intersection of College and George Streets, and blocked the intersection for hours.
They were chanting and singing, making sure everyone could hear their voices and concerns.
New Haven police tracked the protester and have been detouring traffic.
No arrests have been made.
Protesters said they plan to be there until Friday morning.
The protesters gathered to demand justice for Stephanie Washington, and an end to what they call "police brutality."
Town and city leaders said one of the things they're looking at is what to do when police activity crosses town lines.
"So the issues that are on our borders from both communities can be worked [on] together," said Hamden Mayor Curt Leng. "I think that’s going to have immediate impact starting on day one."
All of the surveillance footage was turned over to the state's attorney's office to determine if the shooting was justified.
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest.
(1) comment
Just because you don't listen to an officers commands immediately does not mean you are a criminal. Some people freeze in fear. I know several times in the past when one of my friends scared me good I froze and could not move or scream at all. Cops have to do something instead of open firing on a person immediately. No one pointed a gun at the officers and they didn't even know if it was the right car. there are a lot of red cars now out there, black, white, silver cars. All they knew was 2 people well there are a lot of 2 people riding in cars. I don't believe this shooting should have taken place. Funny cause usually I think the cops are right but in this case NO, they just went to car and started shooting, the people inside where probably wondering what the heck is going on especially if they were not involved in the robbery, I know I would be like what the heck is going on are you kidding me. There was no gun found either. I think someone is going to have some good law suits against them coming, I know I would sue everyone I could in this manner, this was not right at all. I am very glad the girl is going to survive. And if they find out these 2 people are totally innocent then I do believe unfortunately that these 2 officer should be fired. And never be able to carry a gun in their job again.
