NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Clergy leaders are demanding action in the wake of a recent officer-involved shooting, and they took that message to Yale on Thursday.
Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber and pastors met with Janet Lindner, Yale University's president and police chief on Thursday.
They said what came out of the meeting is that in the future, Yale officers will undergo urban trauma, implicit bias, and de-escalation training.
“This community will be a part of what they’re doing and how they’re doing it, so we made some movement there," Kimber said.
While they're still demanding the officers be fired, Yale is not willing to go that far.
The school is asking for patience, saying any conclusions and actions it takes, will only come once the state investigation is wrapped up.
The conversation is in response to the shooting that happened on April 16, involving Hamden Officer Devin Eaton and Yale Officer Terrance Pollack.
Pollack and Eaton were after a vehicle that matched one supposedly involved in an armed robbery that happened in Hamden.
Eaton was seen on both surveillance cameras and body cam footage opening fire on the vehicle after it crossed the town line into New Haven.
The car's passenger, 22-year-old Stephanie Washington, was hurt but recently released from the hospital. The driver, Paul Witherspoon, was not hurt.
As of Thursday, police said no weapon was found.
Read the full search warrant here.
On Thursday, protests continued.
Organizer Pastor Scott Marx said the demonstrations will continue until justice is served.
"Hopefully we are sending a string message that Yale needs to be accountable, needs to be transparent, and we are calling for equality," Marx said.
Witherspoon's uncle, Rodney Williams, attended the demonstration and told protesters their support means everything to Washington and Witherspoon.
"On behalf of my family, what you guys are doing right here, that's what should happen," Williams said.
Earlier this week, the state's public safety commissioner said it appears Witherspoon was complying with officers orders to get out of the car when the bullets started flying.
According to a state police affidavit, Witherspoon told police he had been involved in an altercation with a newspaper delivery driver at a gas station in Hamden, but that he didn't have a gun on him.
According to the warrant, after originally telling the 9-1-1 operator Witherspoon had pulled a gun, the clerk at the gas station later said he never saw a firearm.
The subsequent search of the car showed police not finding a gun.
