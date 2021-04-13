BROOKLYN CENTER, MN (WFSB) - The death of an unarmed 20-year-old Black man near Minneapolis, MN on Sunday set off another wave of protests in the area.
The Brooklyn Center chief of police said the officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright accidentally used her gun instead of a Taser. The death has sparked outrage around the state.
The entire Twin Cities metro area remained under a curfew until 6 a.m. Central time on Tuesday. Monday night, police said they arrested 40 people and some officers were injured by demonstrators who threw debris.
It was the second night that police faced off with protesters.
Tear gas was fired as people stayed out past a 7 p.m. curfew. They called for justice after Daunte Wright’s death.
The 20-year-old was killed during a traffic stop on Sunday. Body cam footage showed officers attempting to handcuff Daunte Wright when he got back in his car.
"It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy the Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” said Tim Gannon, chief of police, Brooklyn Center, MN.
Officer Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, fired the deadly shot. She was placed on leave pending the investigation.
"My heart is literally broken into a thousand pieces,” said Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright. "He was my life, he was my son, and I can never get that back because of a mistake? Because of an accident?"
Chyna Whitaker is the mother of Daunte Wright's 1-and-a-half-year-old son, Daunte Junior.
"He loved his son and it's not fair that he won't have his dad in his life,” Whitaker said.
Daunte Wright's death came less than 11 months after George Floyd's, which sparked days of violent protests in the Minneapolis area.
"[It’s the] second time we've had windows broken,” said Courtland Steele, Twin Cities Pawn.
Steele's business was one of several in the area vandalized during the protests.
"I do believe the community is hurting,” Steele said. “Change needs to happen."
President Biden, along with Daunte Wright's family members, have urged protestors to remain peaceful even as they continue to raise their voices.
