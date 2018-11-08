HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Protests were held around the country, a day after Republicans lost full control of Congress and Jeff Sessions was ousted as attorney general.
Some people said they fear the change of hands could mean the end of the Russia investigation. The temporary replacement has been critical of the Russia probe in the past.
Sessions was forced to resign on Wednesday at the request of President Donald Trump.
His departure was not unexpected.
"I have recused myself in the matters that deal with the Trump campaign," Sessions said back in March 2017.
"I'm disappointed in the attorney general for numerous reasons," Trump said back in September.
Sessions' chief of staff, Matt Whitaker, will serve as acting attorney general, Trump announced.
A Department of Justice official said Whitaker will oversee all department matters.
In the past, Whitaker has been critical of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Democrats said they worry he may now try to end the probe.
"This is another step by the president seeking to undermine and sabotage the Mueller investigation," said Rep. Jerry Nadler, New York.
As a result, protests are planned across the country, including in Connecticut, to protect the investigation.
Mueller has indicted 35 people and companies, including some of the president's top campaign officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.