BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - On Saturday, demonstrations erupted across the state.
They are calling for an end to police brutality after George Floyd died after an encounter with Minneapolis Police.
In some cases, demonstrators shut down the streets and even part of Route 8.
This is a demonstration born out of anger, frustration and sadness over George Floyd’s death.
Bridgeport Police stayed ready behind barricades and dump trucks outside the department.
Nearby, eyewitness video shows demonstrators stormed Route 8.
“If they keep beating us, harassing us and doing things, we’ll come out here every day and shut it down,” one protester said.
Earlier on Saturday, the peaceful protest started near McLevy Green. It then moved to the police department where the mood shifted.
Officers used pepper spray after protesters moved inside headquarters.
Afterwards, they took over the highway, in the name of George Floyd, who died after an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis.
“I’d say it like this. If the message isn’t clear already, and the people who are ignoring that message aren’t doing anything — the message is they need to start doing something,” said a protester.
As state police cleared Route 8, few stayed behind.
Troopers arrested at least two people.
Later, demonstrators returned to the police department before arriving to Troop G, demanding the protesters be released.
Bridgeport Police applauded demonstrators for hosting a peaceful demonstration.
It said feelings of frustration and heartache are validated by what the world saw when George Floyd lied on the ground, saying he couldn’t breathe.
But it also said it’s unfortunate some came to interrupt the community.
