BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Protests in the wake of the death of an unarmed black man are expected to continue across the country and in Connecticut on Friday.
Organizers planned to hold one in Bloomfield.
Another is set for East Haven, where the police department said it would stand with protesters.
The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of now ex-officers in Minneapolis.
Most of those held Thursday night were peaceful. Channel 3 saw protesters and police coming together to try and start a conversation.
Some others, however, turned violent once again.
An elderly man was hospitalized after he confronted police during a rally in Buffalo, NY.
Two officers were suspended pending an investigation.
In Denver, police are investigating a shooting where protests happened near the state capitol.
At least one person was taken to the hospital.
Police said it's unclear if the incident was related to those protests.
Protests across the country, such as a large one in Houston, TX, have largely been peaceful
Images from there showed an officer hugging 5-year-old African American named Simone.
In Connecticut, hundreds of people filled the town green in Bloomfield for a candlelight vigil.
"We have the civil rights movement, which passed the laws and changed legislation to combat racism," said Monique Anderson of Bloomfield. "I think we’re finally in that psychological step where we’re trying to change people’s minds into seeing the errors of racism and the effects that it has on black people."
The protests in Connecticut have also been largely peaceful.
Organizers continue to say that they encourage the peaceful demonstrations to forward the conversation of injustice.
