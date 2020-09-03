HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Governor Ned Lamont wants to extend his pandemic emergency powers when they expire next week, but he continues to face criticism from some who think that's not necessary.
That included a small group of protestors in Hartford on Thursday, who say it's time to return to normal.
Meanwhile, Republicans continue to say this is about the legislature exerting its power as a co-equal branch of government.
However, without more support, time is running out to stop the extension.
Lamont declared a public health emergency in March, but that authority is set to expire on Sept. 9.
He announced Monday that he will extended his emergency declaration until February.
Lamont says the extension is necessary to continue Connecticut’s progress in containing COVID-19.
However, Republicans want the legislature to block the move.
“By taking no action, there's no review of what the governor's proposing,” said Republican State Rep. Mike France.
France sent a letter to Democratic leaders asking them to vote on Lamont’s extension.
A 10-person committee, made up of leaders of the House, Senate, and Public Health Committee, has until Friday to hold such a vote.
Lamont has previously said over 90 percent of Connecticut’s economy is now open. But protestors at the Capitol said conditions have improved enough for an end to Lamont’s and a return to normal.
“People want their businesses to be open, they want their churches to be open, they want their schools, they want to be able to make income for their families,” said Jonathan Johnson.
House Democrats released a statement criticizing Republicans saying, “While the public wants science and metrics to determine how best to continue to protect residents and safely further open our economy while keeping infections rates the lowest in the country, Republicans apparently think such decisions should be determined in the political arena.
