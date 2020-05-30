HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Protests, at times violent, raged across the country last night over George Floyd’s death.
Protests are planned in our state this weekend.
A protest is slated to start at noon at Bushnell Park in Hartford Saturday.
There will also be a march starting at Colt’s Park in Hartford Saturday morning.
Demonstrators will walk about a mile to get to the capitol building.
The flyer mentions this is a non-violent protest to call for action and march for justice.
"We're seeing people of color being just being murdered down in the streets. This is a tragedy. People of color and everyone with a heart and soul needs to know we cannot let this happen. Everyone has the right to leave their homes and come home safely," New Haven resident Remidy Shareef said.
Activist groups are making their voices heard.
Yesterday in New Haven, protestors demanded the police department evaluate its practices.
Demonstrators in Hartford also stood in solidarity over George Floyd’s death.
More protests are expected this weekend in cities across Connecticut, including Waterbury and Hartford.
The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association released a statement regarding the protests unfolding across the U.S., saying in part:
“Every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. This is the foundation of our profession. Any violation of these core tenets is inexcusable.”
