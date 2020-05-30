(WFSB) - Unrest grows over the death of a black man dying after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck.
While people demand justice for George Floyd, it’s also igniting demonstrations here at home.
We learned the officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck is charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.
The high profile story is sparking demonstrations from coast to coast.
Anger over race relations in America skyrocketed out of Minneapolis.
This viral video shows officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for minutes, unnerving to watch.
Demonstrations flowed from out of the city into the nation.
In Connecticut’s capitol, activists joined legislators to say, black lives matter.
Down in the Elm City, frustrations between police and minorities arrived on Mayor Justin Elicker’s doorsteps.
“No racists, police," stated one protestor.
While standing in solidarity in the death against Floyd, demonstrators also asked the city to look at its own officers.
Outrage grew after police arrested Richard E. Smith, Jr. at a Walmart Wednesday for shoplifting, assaulting an officer, and carrying a controlled substance.
Here, body cam video shows him running from officers.
"I’m not doing nothing," says Smith, Jr.
He was later arrested.
The New Haven Police Chief defended the officers’ actions.
Now, activists are calling for for one of the officers to be fired while dropping charges against Smith, Jr.
"And frankly, when you see that people in your community are killed or brutalized and you don’t do anything, then that’s horrible," New Haven resident Sierra-Marie Gerafo explained.
After calling on the mayor to talk, protestors drowned out his voice.
"I made an effort to talk. I made an effort to try to talk to you all and you’re refusing to talk to me," added Elicker.
Back in Minneapolis, the city grapples with healing while moving forward.
Many prolific figures in our state have condemned the Minneapolis officers’ action seen on video.
The Connecticut Police Chief Association released a statement, writing in part:
“Every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, this is the foundation of our profession. Any violation of these core tenets is inexcusable.”
Are protesting saying they want police out of their neighborhoods? Are they ready for the consequences of this request? There are bad cops out there and unfortunately they are the one's making it hard for the good cops out there to do their jobs. Just as there are bad people out there making it hard for us to go about out lives without fear. Instead of protesting and then going home. Make a change. Find a way to make it work. Looking back is only valuable if we learn something from it. Every small change makes a difference. If you don't believe in the power of one you have never been bitten by a mosquito.
