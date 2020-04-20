HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Calls to reopen the state and get people back to work are getting louder.
Connecticut is still weeks away from a tentative reopening date in the wake of the coronavirus.
Some people feel that Gov. Ned Lamont's tentative date of May 20 is not soon enough.
A rally to push that up is set for Monday at 5 p.m. in Hartford. Organizers said it will start at the state capitol and march to the governor's mansion.
The rally is one of many that have popped up across the country in recent days.
Those who've been taking part demand that stay-at-home orders start to be lifted and life returned to normal.
“Let the world know the citizens of Connecticut are standing up for their rights that their economy be re-opened," said Jonathan Johnson, CT Liberty Rally. "We are given back our individual liberty.”
Monday's event was planned by the CT Liberty Rally.
It wants Lamont to reopen all businesses and allow people to make their own decisions when it comes to their health.
Connecticut Democrats responded.
“Connecticut’s denialist right-wing PRO-COVID crowd will gather in Hartford to demand their right to what? Infect the elderly and force more doctors and nurses to work 18-hour shifts?” their official Twitter account posted.
Once the 5 p.m. rally reaches the governor's mansion, a second rally is set for between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
(1) comment
Huh... thought this was about our health not our politics? Interesting that there's a quite literal jab at a political base even though this is an issue that involves members of all parties and not just the big two...
