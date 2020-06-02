NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Protests continued in Connecticut on Tuesday, as demonstrators call for change following the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
In New Britain, a "Ride for Unity" event began Tuesday evening outside the stadium. It's where the community came together to stand against racism.
From the stadium, participants, including church leaders and community partners and New Britain police, will be driving through the city.
Shortly before the ride, the police chief spoke with a pastor virtually about how the department can make a difference.
Folks gathered in Simsbury Tuesday afternoon outside the town hall and police department. Many of them were holding signs saying, “Black Lives Matter,” and "We Stand With You."
Peaceful protests were also held in West Hartford and Norwich.
In West Hartford, folks gathered on South Main Street in front of town hall.
Protesters have told Channel 3 that they simply want to see meaningful action to create change in the way the black community is treated.
Demonstrators gathered in Southington on Monday, where the town’s deputy police chief marched with the crowd.
In Hartford on Monday, state police joined demonstrators on Interstate 84.
Troopers were there to detour traffic and monitor the crowd.
Hartford police issued a statement about the protests on Tuesday:
[Monday], hundreds of protesters came to the city and out of their homes to protest the tragic death of George Floyd who was killed a week ago today in Minneapolis. As a city and as a law enforcement agency, we share in the disgust, anger, and sadness that people all over the world are feeling. Incidents such as the death of George Floyd by the hands of a police officer erode the trust and relationships that we as a police department work at strengthening each and every day.
Hundreds marched throughout our great city today holding signs and chanting. We heard you. We stood alongside you. We marched with you. Behind our masks, we chanted with you. Yesterday, the City of Hartford showed that we stand with you in protest to police brutality. In stark contrast to many other communities around the country, the protests in Hartford so far have been peaceful, ending with zero arrests, and we are grateful and proud of our city and the community we serve.
